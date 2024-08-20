2023/24 PFA Premier League player of the year, team of the year, others announced

Manchester City forward, Phil Foden, was on Tuesday, named the Men’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

This is as the PFA Premier League Team of the Year was also unveiled in what was a blend of defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and attacking prowess.

This was disclosed in a series of posts on Tuesday on the Professional Footballers Association X account.

Five Arsenal players, Manchester City quartet, Aston Villa goal super striker and Liverpool captain made the cut for the previous season.

Here is the 23/24 PFA Premier League Team of the Year:

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

DEF: Kyle Walker (Man City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

MID: Rodri (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

FWD: Phil Foden (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Meanwhile, here are the winners and their categories from the PFA Awards night:

Men’s Player of the Year: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Women’s Player of the Year: Bunny Shaw (Manchester City)

Men’s Young Player of the Year: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Women’s Young Player of the Year: Grace Clinton (Manchester United, on loan at Spurs)

Championship Player of the Year: Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

League One Player of the Year: Alfie May (Charlton Athletic)

Advertisement

League Two Player of the Year: Jodi Jones (Notts County)

PFA WSL team of the season 2023-24

GK: Khiara Keating (Man City)

DEF: Laia Aleixandri (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

MID: Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Tottenham)

FWD: Lauren James (Chelsea), Bunny Shaw (Man City), Lauren Hemp (Man City)

PFA Championship team of the season 2023-24

GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds)

DEF: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Jannick Vestergaard (Leicester), Leif Davis (Ipswich)

MID: Archie Gray (Leeds), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Gabriel Sara (Norwich)

FWD: Crysencio Summerville (Leeds), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn), Adam Armstrong (Southampton)

PFA League One team of the season 2023-24

GK: Will Norris (Portsmouth)

DEF: Eiran Cashin (Derby), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough), Ricardo Almeida Santos (Bolton), Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth)

MID: Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford)

FWD: Alfie May (Charlton), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough)

Advertisement

PFA League Two team of the season 2023-24

GK: Ben Hinchliffe (Stockport)

DEF: Aiden Flint (Mansfield), Fraser Horsfall (Stockport), Mikey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra), Ibou Touray (Stockport)

MID: Elliott Lee (Wrexham), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield), Daniel Crowley (Notts County)

FWD: Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County), Paul Mullin (Wrexham), Jodi Jones (Notts County)

News continues after this Advertisement