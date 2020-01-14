Shocker: Supreme Court declares Hope Uzodinma governor of Imo State

The country’s apex court, the Supreme Court has nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo state.

The seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad unanimously declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 19 governorship election in the state.

The appellant, Senator Uzodinma contended that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun who delivered the judgment on Tuesday, declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma were unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and should be added to his votes.

The apex court considered the submissions of a Principal witness who was on a subpoena to present results and held that the lower court was wrong in its ruling.

Kekere-Ekun, while reading the lead judgment, declared Senator Uzodinma as the validly elected Governor and the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha be withdrawn immediately.

Earlier in the day, candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu, withdrew a second appeal filed against the election of Emeka Ihedioha.