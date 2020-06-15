By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Osun state chapter, under the aegis of PDP Young Democrat (PYD) has called on the national chairman of the party, Mr. Uche Secondus to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party to allow for its onward movement in the state.

The group noted that the fate of the party hangs in a balance if the differences within are left unresolved.

The group stated this In a statement signed by its coordinator, Hon. Raji Shared and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

The PYD lamented that in what looks like a replay of the ugly events of 2014 that led to bitter and irreconcilable differences, a series of events before, during and after 2018 elections confirmed that the leadership and members of the PDP are not speaking with one voice.

The PDP members felicitated with all political office holders elected on the platform of the party on their one year anniversary. They also gunned for reinstatement of the chairman of the party, Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

The statement reads, “its one year anniversary of all our elected legislative members both at National and State House of Assemblies and we are happy that with all the riggings and intimidation from the ruling party, Osun PDP, led by Hon Soji Adagunodo was able to produce four National assembly members and three state house of Assembly members.”

“This was a departure from the woeful performance of the party in the preceding elections. If not for manipulation or technicalities, Osun would be a part of PDP states today. We, therefore, give kudos to the Capacity Chairman for providing the necessary leadership that produced this encouraging results.

“Against the current and while we are at war, unfortunately, with ourselves, the Local government elections in Osun will take place in about three months’ time. It is clear that the election is a prelude to what lies ahead and our actions or inactions will count sooner or later.

“For us and other well-meaning members of Osun PDP, we so much believe in the leadership of Hon Soji Adagunodo. He has shown enough capacity and competence, for the teeming members to trust and queue behind him in the coming elections.

“We strongly support peaceful agitations for the restatement of the chairman and add our voices to the calls for timely management of the differences so that in peace and unity, we can concentrate on the coming elections.

“We don’t pray a bad history of crises in Osun which always have a spiral effect on the national body of the party repeat itself again. We call on the National Executive Council, The Zonal Leadership, BOT members and all concerned stakeholders to wade in and settle the differences in the interest of the teeming and loyal party members.”