By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi has hailed the ruling of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo which suspended its judgment on the party’s chairmanship tussle till after the Appeal Court in Akure concludes its own ruling, saying that it is a reinforcement of the hope and aspiration of the party to rescue Osun State from its ruinous path.

Mr. Bisi stated this in a press briefing shortly after the judgment on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo.

He observed that his acceptance as the bonafide leader of the party in the state can be seen in the tremendous joy expressed by members of the State Working Committee and key leaders who, without any prompting or formal invitation, opted to show unprecedented solidarity in the face of a deliberate attempt by some disgruntled elements in the party to draw it backward

While noting that the status quo in the party still stands, Bisi condemned the supporters of the ousted chairman, Olasoji Adagunodo for making themselves pawns in the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in order to bring about distractions ahead of the coming governorship election in 2022.

He disclosed that the issue was no more hidden as, according to him, Adagunodo’s supporters have surrendered themselves to the desperate antics of APC in a bid to infiltrate the PDP as the last tread of survival for their collapsing house of fraud.

“The intended distraction of dragging us to court in the first place is not an option for us. We will not be distracted, we refuse to be distracted,” he said.

“Our practice since I took charge as chairman of this PDP is all about our people and the overriding interest of Osun State. We have so far been able to reshape our party and restore hope.

“We have traversed the length and breadth of the state to reawake and reenergize structures and another support base for our party. These we will continue to do as the only party next in line to assume the mantle of governance in our state.

“Like I said, the motive behind the present gang up against the party is clear. Their aim is to ambush us and jeopardize our chances at the poll next year. This we want to assure them will not see the light of the day. We will work assiduously in line with our objectives and goals as a people, to strengthen the party and confine Apc to the dustbin of history in our dear state.

“To our party members and supporters, I want to assure you all, on behalf of my colleagues at the level of the State Working Committee, that nothing has changed. And nothing will change. If there is going to be any change at all, it is our candidate becoming the next governor of Osun come next year.

“This party under our watch will not succumb to evil machinations of whatever guise, no matter where it is hatched.”

Justice Sikiru Oke of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo had suspended and postponed judgment on the matter till after the Appeal Court in Akure concludes its ruling on the case.