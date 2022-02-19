By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A faction of the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has frowned at a letter “purportedly communicating” a decision of the National Working Committee of the party to appoint Mr Sunday Bisi as the acting chairman of the party.

Recall that a couple of days ago, the intra-party leadership squabble bedeviling the major opposition party in the state, was said to have been finally laid to rest with a landmark judgement delivered by Justice Aderibigbe of the State High Court sitting in Ile-Ife.

The court ruled that Hon Soji Adagunodo was the Chairman of the party before his resignation from office, while stressing further in its verdict that the congress conducted under the leadership of Hon Adagunodo and all other legitimate actions done by him while in office were valid.

Members of the group therefore argue that from the judgement it was clear that, part of the actions done in office by the Hon Adagunodo was handing over to Barr wale Ojo, who is the vice Chairman from the region/zone of the former Chairman before his resignation from office.

The members, including the acting chairman of the faction, Wale Ojo, maintained that they were the authentic Exco of the PDP in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Ojo said ” As you can see, our people from across the 30 local governments and the Area office have converged here today to show they’re displeased with the position of the NWC.

“Let me say to you in clear terms, this is about constitionality and in the face of the law I remain the valid and legally recognized State Acting Chairman of Osun PDP. If you ask me, I would tell you unequivocally and expressly that the letter sent out as the position of the NWC of our great party is a mistake and this mistake will be pointed out and corrected.”

Our correspondent also spoke to one of the leaders of the group who is a commissioner during the tenure of Prince Olagunsoye oyinlola, Sooko Sunday Adewole.

He said, “We have gathered this afternoon to send strong signal to the Sen Iyorchia Ayu’s led NWC of our great party to watch their back. He should desist from walking on the same path as the erstwhile occupant of that office, Prince Uche Secondus did.”

A former Chairman of the Party in Osun, Barr. Ojo Williams, said “the Peoples’ Democratic Party which you all know is a democratic and law abiding party. What are we as a party going to campaign with, if we cannot obey a simple court pronouncement?

“The constitution of our party is supreme. What this implies is that the dictates of the party constitution is supreme and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He further implored the NWC led by Ayu to be cautious and never allowe itself to be used as a destabilizing agent.