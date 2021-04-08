National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that the African National Congress, ANC, and the PDP need to work together to save and deepen democracy in Africa.

Speaking when he received the South African High Commissioner, Thamsanda Dennis Mseleku at the party’s Wadata Plaza headquarter in Abuja on Wednesday, Prince Secondus said that his party has a lot to learn from ANC which he described as a mass movement.

Prince Secondus said that Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible election which is one of the biggest challenges of Nigeria democracy.

The PDP National Chairman told his guest that the biggest problem facing Nigeria today is in the area of insecurity.

“Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenges, we need help from anybody who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi quoted him as saying.

Prince Secondus also commended South Africa government particularly the President Cyril Ramaphosa for the uncommon interest they showed in Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala that led to her victory at the contest for the World Trade Organization, WTO, Director General.

In his own remark the High Commissioner expressed the desire of his home government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said that Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent pointing out the “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fails to work together.”

The High Commissioner also observed the frequent movement of politicians from one party to the other, noting that South Africa suffered similar thing in the past until it found a stabilizing way by removing carpeting crossing in their constitution.

The High Commissioner was accompanied to the PDP headquarters by 1st Secretary Boipelo Lefatshe while members of the NWC received them with the National a Chairman.