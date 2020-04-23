..Urges prayer for divine healing of COVID 19 patients

By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

As Muslims all over the world commence the mandatory 30 days fasting and prayer on Friday, the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan has congratulated the Islamic faithfuls in the State for witnessing this year’s Ramadan.

He said, the Holy Month of Ramadan is significant in the life of every Muslim for it encourages the Muslim Ummah to abstain from all sinful acts.

In a statement issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, Engr Olaniyan said: ‘Ramadan preaches humility, forbearance, steadfastness, piety, devotion and tolerance which are positive values bequeathed to the followers of Prophet Muhammed,(SWT) and are worthy of emulation by all and sundry irrespective of faith’.

He urged the Muslims to use the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan ti pray for divine healing of our land and the entire humanity from the deadly corona virus stressing the need for the intervention of the Almighty Allah in combating the disease.

“The whole world is in dilemma now, we need divine intervention of Almighty Allah to combat the deadly pandemic. Therefore, I am imploring our Muslims brothers and sisters to use the period of this Ramadan in praying for divine healing and extermination of COVID 19”

He further implored muslims in the State of Osun to use the month of Ramadan in praying also for the successful tenure of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and victory for him and the State at large in all facets of human endeavours.