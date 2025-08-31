Switzerland backs Nigeria’s bid for IMO Category ‘C’ Council seat

Nigeria’s quest to secure a Category ‘C’ seat on the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 2026/2027 biennium received a major boost on Thursday, as Switzerland pledged its support for the country’s candidacy.

The Swiss government’s endorsement was delivered in a letter to the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja by Switzerland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Felix Egloff.

Expressing delight over the support, Oyetola said the gesture was a strong testament to Nigeria’s commitment to upholding international maritime standards. He noted that the country’s election to the IMO Council would contribute to a stronger and more sustainable global maritime industry.

“Nigeria has 200 nautical miles of exclusive economic zone, which has been extended by another 16,300 kilometres to the continental shelf. By any standard, this makes Nigeria a maritime nation,” Oyetola said.

The minister explained that the government had developed a robust National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy in partnership with the World Bank, AU-IBAR, the Kingdom of Norway, and other stakeholders to position Nigeria as a major player in the global maritime space.

According to him, the Federal Government is also leveraging a Public-Private Partnership model to accelerate development in the sector, particularly through investments in inland waterways, boat supply, dredging activities, and navigation infrastructure.

On safety and security, Oyetola highlighted the success of the Deep Blue Project, a surveillance initiative that has helped eliminate piracy in Nigerian waters for the past three years. He added that Nigeria is working with other countries to extend security measures to the Gulf of Guinea.

Earlier, Ambassador Egloff said Switzerland’s support was in response to Nigeria’s earlier request in April for backing in the IMO elections.

“I’m very glad to convey this letter of support. Switzerland is very happy to support you. You’re a very strong candidate, and we appreciate your commitment to multilateralism and global maritime cooperation,” Egloff stated.

With Switzerland’s endorsement, Nigeria’s campaign for the IMO Category ‘C’ seat has gained further international momentum ahead of the elections scheduled for October/November 2025.