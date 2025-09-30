Osun 2026: APC will win convincingly – Oyetola

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will secure a landslide victory in the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Oyetola spoke during his 71st birthday celebration and prayer session held at his country home in Iragbiji on Monday.

The former governor said the prevailing unity within the APC was a strong signal of electoral success, urging members to remain committed to peace and harmony as the party prepares for the contest.

“By God’s special grace, our party will emerge victorious in the 2026 governorship election. I thank God for the way things are going with our party and the unity we have been able to sustain.

“I want to encourage us to continue in that spirit and ensure that peace and unity reign in the party, because that is the only way we can emerge victorious in 2026.

“To the youth, I urge you to be focused and dedicated to your work. Fear God, for it is God who placed me in the position I occupy today. I have never derailed from worshipping Him. Don’t get involved in thuggery or drug abuse. Those things only lead to destruction and mental health problems. We never engaged in such vices before attaining this height, and I advise you to stay away from them,” Oyetola said.

Meanwhile, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Tunde Badmus, praised Oyetola for his positive contributions to the lives of Osun people.

“The best prayer is to wish him a happy birthday and many more successful years in good health. The Honourable Minister has been doing well. He has touched many homes in Osun. He is easy-going, a performer, and a man of impact,” Badmus said.

