By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has urged Christian community in the state to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that will advance the cause of development and take into consideration the welfare of others as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ.

Oyetola in an Easter Message released on Friday in Osogbo, said Easter exemplifies the sacrifice that Jesus Christ paid to save mankind.

The Governor called on the people of the State to also re-dedicate themselves to the service of God and mankind as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Oyetola urged Christians to also use the occasion to intensify prayers and devotion for God’s intervention as the Country and the world at large are fighting the scourge of Coronavirus.

He also urged them to be their brothers’ keepers by reaching out to the less privileged around them, adding that the statewide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State had expanded the population of the needy and the vulnerable group in the State.

“As the country and the world are ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic, Christians should seize the time to portray good christianity and reach out to the less privileged around them,” he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the State government, on Thursday commenced the distribution of over 6,000 bags of rice across the State in its effort to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home order.

While wishing the people of the State Happy Easter Celebrations, Governor Oyetola assured the good people of Osun of his administration’s continued commitment to the welfare of the people. He maintained that the stay-at-home order was still in force and urged all residents of the State to continue to adhere to the directive and observe all other preventive measures.