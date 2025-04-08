Portable to collaborate with Odumodublvck, receives N5m support

Controversial musician Portable has disclosed that he is teaming up with rap artist Odumodublvck for an upcoming music collaboration.

The singer announced on his Instagram page, saying that Odumodublvck not only initiated the project but also sent him N5 million in support of their partnership.

Expressing his gratitude, Portable said, “It’s good to work with the right people in the industry, not those who just use you to clear the road.”

He praised Odumodublvck for being genuinely supportive and acknowledged that the team around him now is contributing significantly to his growth.

Portable also stated that the proceeds from the joint project would be shared between them, highlighting the fairness and transparency of the deal.

“Odumodu sent me a dm saying there is a chorus and they should drop it. It’s good to work with the right people in the industry, not people who will use you to clear the road. He told me that we will share the money from Apple Music and Spotify”, he said.

While a release date for their collaboration is unconfirmed, Portable hopes it will have the same impact as Tony Montana, his popular track with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta.

Portable emphasises the good deeds and genuine gratitude for the people he is currently working with in the industry.