Ogun partners Terra Culture to set up film, entertainment village 

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has unfolded his administration’s plan to collaborate with Terra Kulture, a private company on arts and culture, to establish a film and entertainment village in the State.

The Governor, made this known when he received the Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Peters, in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta saying that the film village, would help the State to preserve the legacies of those who have pioneered and excelled in the fields of music, film, drama, and entertainment.

He revealed, “From the onset of our administration, we always want to have some sort of creative arts and entertainment zone, but when we assumed office, the government was laden with so many priority. We want to ensure that we first pay attention to matters that touch the lives of the people directly,”

“We are in April, and I want to see the first phase of this project begin to evolve in the next 60 days, so that we can perform a groundbreaking ceremony before the 60 days,he added.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that his administration, as part of its decision to develop the culture and tourism sector of the State, has commenced actions on the restoration of some historic and architectural buildings at Olumo Rock.

He added that part of the plans for redeveloping the culture and tourism space of the State would include the restoration and painting of Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s mother’s home, MKO Abiola’s home, and the house where the Queen of England was received, in bright colors like blue and yellow.

“Going forward, we have begun to look at our heritage sites, and we are trying to work on them, restore them, and make them more attractive to our tourists. We have quite a few of them in Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun also proposed the creation of a Hall of Fame that would tell the stories of heroes and stars of the State to younger generations.

Responding, Bolanle Peters stated that her company was glad to be associated with the State, noting that they were looking forward to develop a world-class tourist destination that would be the first of its kind in the country.

She revealed that, they would focus on celebrating Ogun State heroes and providing a home for them where people could come and learn more about the heroes and stars of the State, noting that Terra Kulture would build an entire ecosystem around the cultural space, with a standard film village and when completed, would help create more wealth for the state.