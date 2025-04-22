Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

on

Burna Boy gifted me money but refuses to reply my messages – Portable

Maverick musician Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has lambasted his colleague Burna Boy for ignoring his calls and texts after giving him N20 million.

Burna Boy, who has been quarrelling with Speed Darlington, gave Portable N20 million after defeating the ‘Akpi’ singer in a recent celebrity boxing battle in Lagos.

Portable in a new video message making the rounds on social media said that he needed more from Burna Boy than the N20 million cash offer.

He stated that he truly desires that the Grammy-winning performer to work with him on a song.

He complained that Burna Boy is not responding to his texts or returning his calls.

Portable said, “Burna Boy gave me 20 million naira, but he won’t reply my DMs on Instagram, pick my calls, or even link me. I don’t even have his number. The 20M will finish — what I really need from him is a verse. Why are you so stingy with your replies?”

