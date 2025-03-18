Connect with us

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portable’s baby mama slams singer over alleged threat to take over child custody

Honey Berry, Nigerian singer Portable’s third babymama, has openly accused the singer of threatening her on the heels of a tense argument over their child custody.

The hot exchanges started on Sunday when Portable posted a screenshot of a direct message to Honey Berry demanding custody of their baby.

However, she refused, leading to a back-and-forth where both hurled insults at each other.

Taking to her Instagram page, Honey Berry, whose real name is Keji, warned that Portable should be held responsible if anything happens to her or their child. She also called the singer a “deadbeat father” and vowed to stand her ground.

“I consider this a threat. You stated that you want nothing to do with me and my son. If you don’t want misfortune in your life, don’t ever threaten me,” she wrote.

She further criticized Portable’s parenting, stating that he cannot pick and choose when to be a father and that their son has nothing to learn from him.

“If you go low, I will go lower. If you bring fire to my door, I will bring hell to yours,” she added.

