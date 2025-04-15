An Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted singer Portable bail in the sum of N1 million.

Portable, who has a penchant for controversy was arraigned for criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The court had earlier determined that Portable’s bail was conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must possess a landed property within a Government Reserved Area, backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Recall that Portable was arrested by the police in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday by command personnel acting on a plea by singer Okunola Saheed, also known as ‘Osupa’.

His arrest was confirmed by SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, who released a statement on the development.