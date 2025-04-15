Connect with us

Entertainment

Controversial singer Portable granted N1m bail in Osupa defamation suit
Advertisement

Entertainment

I didn’t assault Tinubu's son, Seyi, with my song – Eedris Abdulkareem

Entertainment

Eedris Abdulkareem’s anti-Tinubu song garners traction

Entertainment

Funke Akindele speaks on recent breakdown

Entertainment

Nigerian 'senator' offered me N200m bribe over banned song ‘Tell Your Papa’, says Abdulkareem

Entertainment

Doris Ogala Says She Visited Heaven After Near-Death Experience

Entertainment

Opeyemi Aiyeola Calls Out Eniola Badmus for Body-Shaming Comment

Entertainment

NBC censors Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song ‘Tell Your Papa’ from radio, TV

Entertainment

‘I’m no longer part of Olunloyo family, count me out, my father was into occult', Kemi Olunloyo reacts to dad’s death

Entertainment

APC govt has no regards for human life, only crude oil, next elections - Fayose

Entertainment

Controversial singer Portable granted N1m bail in Osupa defamation suit

Published

3 hours ago

on

Controversial singer Portable granted N1m bail in Osupa defamation suit

An Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted singer Portable bail in the sum of N1 million.

Portable, who has a penchant for controversy was arraigned for criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The court had earlier determined that Portable’s bail was conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must possess a landed property within a Government Reserved Area, backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Recall that Portable was arrested by the police in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday by command personnel acting on a plea by singer Okunola Saheed, also known as ‘Osupa’.

His arrest was confirmed by SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, who released a statement on the development.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *