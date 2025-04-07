Connect with us

Headlines

“We’re actors, not dancers," Jaiye Kuti on pressure to promote movies online
Advertisement

Headlines

Constitution review: Reps consider creation of 302 new parliamentary seats

Headlines

Guinness Nigeria Plc: Mandatory takeover offer extended to April 18, 2025

Headlines

CSOs petition LPDC, seek sanctions against Akpabio, Imasuen over Natasha’s suspension

Headlines

BREAKING: Tinubu finally sacks NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, appoints Ojulari as replacement

Headlines

Adeleke charges Amotekun corps on patriotism, commitment

Headlines

Osun communal crisis: Gov Adeleke directs establishment of IDP camps

Headlines

Ede South LG boss, Afolabi berates APC over 'resumption' of council workers

Headlines

Air Peace announces 15% discount for students on Nigeria-London route

Headlines

Bank of Industry to empower Nigerian female entrepreneurs with N10bn

Headlines

“We’re actors, not dancers,” Jaiye Kuti on pressure to promote movies online

Published

56 mins ago

on

“We’re actors, not dancers," Jaiye Kuti on pressure to promote movies online

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has spoken out about the pressure on filmmakers and actors to dance or make skits online just to promote their movies. In an emotional Instagram post, she said this trend is becoming stressful for many in the industry.

“I feel tired and emotional,” she wrote. “After spending so much on production, I still had to dance on the street to promote my film.”

She said even top actors like Odunlade Adekola have been forced to do the same. “There was a time Odunlade danced, and I wanted to cry,” she added.

Kuti explained that in the past, she didn’t have to dance to get her film noticed. “When my first movie went on Prime Video, I didn’t dance, and I still made my money with interest,” she said.

She asked viewers to be more supportive. “Some producers even sell their belongings to make a movie. After all that, we still have to dance or create skits? Please, help us.”

While she praised Funke Akindele’s dancing skills, she reminded fans that not every actor has the same talent. “Funke is a natural dancer. But not all of us can dance like that. A good film should speak for itself.”

Her message supports what actress Jemima Osunde said recently about actors being forced to dance just to stay relevant.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (134) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (334) Alex Otti (520) Aliko Dangote (90) Atiku Abubakar (300) Babajide Sanwo-olu (177) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (836) Buhari (145) CBN (507) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (150) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (355) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (101) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (263) Olusegun Obasanjo (123) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (580) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement