“We’re actors, not dancers,” Jaiye Kuti on pressure to promote movies online

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has spoken out about the pressure on filmmakers and actors to dance or make skits online just to promote their movies. In an emotional Instagram post, she said this trend is becoming stressful for many in the industry.

“I feel tired and emotional,” she wrote. “After spending so much on production, I still had to dance on the street to promote my film.”

She said even top actors like Odunlade Adekola have been forced to do the same. “There was a time Odunlade danced, and I wanted to cry,” she added.

Kuti explained that in the past, she didn’t have to dance to get her film noticed. “When my first movie went on Prime Video, I didn’t dance, and I still made my money with interest,” she said.

She asked viewers to be more supportive. “Some producers even sell their belongings to make a movie. After all that, we still have to dance or create skits? Please, help us.”

While she praised Funke Akindele’s dancing skills, she reminded fans that not every actor has the same talent. “Funke is a natural dancer. But not all of us can dance like that. A good film should speak for itself.”

Her message supports what actress Jemima Osunde said recently about actors being forced to dance just to stay relevant.