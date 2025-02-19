I’m a lunatic undergoing treatment at Ogun psychiatric hospital, says Portable

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has stated that he is a mad man who is undergoing treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

Portable made this while appealing to Nigerians and the Ogun State Government on Tuesday after being declared wanted by the state police command.

The singer was reportedly involved in a fight with three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office: TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi. They were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

The town planners claimed they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area.

On identifying themselves and demanding the approved building plan, the father told them that his son was unavailable.

However, few minutes after, Portable, armed with a firearm and other weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent assaults on the unarmed officials.

The police claimed, “The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

“Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.”

However, in his reaction, the singer in a multiple statements on his Instagram on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians and the state governor, Dapo Abiodun saying that he was set up because he was putting on a vest with the face of Senator Adeola Solomon popularly known as Yayi.

The singer also noted that he was a madman and has a card at Aro hospital where he usually takes his treatment.

He said, “I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients.

“I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief, I help people around me without even looking at their background.”