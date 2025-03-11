Baba Tee: Portable condemns actor’s action, amidst Lande, wife’s fallout

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has issued a reaction to the controversies around the marriage of actor, Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife, Darasimi.

This is even as he issued stern advice to anyone sleeping with his wife, actress Ashabi Simple.

It could be recalled that renowned actor, Baba Tee had confessed to having affair with Lande’s wife.

Portable while dispatching a series of voice notes to Baba Tee following his confession, condemned his action, noting that he has so much respect for the actor and never contemplated that the actor could exhibit such behaviour.

The Zazu crooner also shared the voice notes via his Instagram story.

He noted , “Baba Tee, with the way I like you so much, you shouldn’t be sleeping with other people’s wives.

“You gave Lande’s wife doggy, is that how you people behave in the movie industry? I swear to God, if anybody moves close to my own wife, the person would die o, my wife that is an actress, if I see anybody doing rubbish with her, the person will die. I’m telling you because it should not be like that. Why would you sleep with that guy’s wife? And I like and respect you o.

“Normally, the person who sleeps with another man’s wife is not at fault but why did you sleep with another man’s wife? Don’t you know it’s a dirty thing that causes setback? You that you’re a blessed person.

“A man who sleeps with another man’s wife despite knowing her husband, it’s a setback for him. God won’t let you see set back bro. With the way women are many in the world, you’re now allowing that man molest you, even if though his wife is a dog.

Advertisement

“Please o I’m begging you in God’s name, you know you come to visit me a lot and we both visit each other, it won’t be good if we become enemies.

“Now that Truth or Dare is what you’re using to sleep with other people’s wives, please stop it, it’s not good egbon.

“It’s because I love you that I’m in your DM telling you. Baba Tee, no matter what it is, the man who sleeps with another’s wife is blameless, it’s the husband that should warn his wife.”