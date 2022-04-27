Police in Lagos State says it has commenced investigation into the killing of two persons at a birthday party in Egbeda, just as it disclosed the identity of the errant officer as Inspector Mohammed Hussini.

A statement from Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson for the state’s police command, said the Abiodun Alabi, the commissioner of police in the state, ordered “full scale investigation.”

He however, noted that preliminary investigations show that the shooting was accidental

According to him, “On Sunday April 24, 2022 at about 2100hrs, a shooting incident occurred at La Silver Bar, Egbeda which resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to others.

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far reveal that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Findings equally reveal that the off-duty officer is a friend of the celebrant, Ifeanyi aka Obama and was not at the party in any official capacity.

‘Efforts are currently being intensified to apprehend the fleeing birthday celebrant while the officer involved is expected to turn himself in anytime soon.

“CP Alabi has given firm assurances that everyone found culpable in the sad and avoidable incident will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.