Missing LASU graduate not killed by ritualists – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has dispelled reports of the alleged ritual killing of a 28-year-old Lagos State University graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode.

The command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, confirmed that Ogunbode was declared missing.

He, however, made a clarification that his mutilated body was not discovered as circulated on social media.

However, Hundeyin noted that three suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the case, including a prophet.

He said, “A report was made to the police that the said graduate was missing and three suspects were arrested, including a prophet. However, the police did not discover any mutilated body of the missing graduate as being circulated on social media. He is still missing and we are investigating a case of a missing person, not murder. There is no dead person anywhere.”

The development came after the management of the university demanded justice for the missing graduate who was alleged to have been killed by the prophet.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile.

Thomas-Onashile said that investigations by the security agencies showed that the deceased’s mutilated body was purportedly found buried in the compound of a popular church in the area.

The statement read, “The university management is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ogunbode, a recent graduate of LASU. The deceased, fondly known as Horlar, was allegedly killed by a prophet in the Ojo area of Lagos State, reportedly for ritual purposes. According to the report received by the management, Ogunbode, a 28-year-old graduate of Political Science Education, had been missing since January 16.”

“The prophet of the church has been arrested and is currently assisting the police with their investigation. The university management extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. His untimely death is a terrible loss to the entire university community, and we share in the grief of all who are mourning his passing.

“We call for swift and thorough action by the relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible face justice and that the perpetrators of this horrific crime do not go unpunished. In the meantime, we urge our university community, especially our world-class students, to remain calm, while the authorities carry out their investigations.”

She encouraged the students to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“The safety and security of our students remain our top priority, and we are committed to collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that our university remains a safe environment for all,” the statement added.