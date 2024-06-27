Connect with us

Police confirms death by suicide of Nick Imudia, ex-Konga CEO
Published

4 mins ago

on

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, has confirmed the death of Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive Officer of Konga, an e-commerce platform, noting in a text message that, “he committed the act (suicide) on June 25.”

Imudia, who was currently leading D.light, a company specializing in solar energy solutions, ended his life by jumping from his apartment balcony on the night of Tuesday, June 25, it was gathered.

Reports said before his final act, he had made arrangements with his brother in the US regarding his estate.

He also spoke with his young daughter from a previous marriage, reassuring her of his eternal presence by telling her to look to the sky. His sudden death has shocked friends, family, and colleagues, leaving them questioning the reasons behind his decision.

Nick who was from Ika South local government area in Delta State, had previously been married and divorced, and later remarried.

Nick’s career included significant roles with TCL/Alcatel and Microsoft Device and Services in West and Central Africa before his tenure at Konga.

Obinna Ezugwu.

