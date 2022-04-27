Group buys N100m APC presidential nomination forms for Emeka Nwajiuba

A support, Project Nigeria, has purchased N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms for Emeka Nwajuiba, minister of state for education to contest for president in 2023.

The group took the forms for Nwajuiba on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Abubakar Usman, special assistant on new media to senate president, who Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday, said the presidential hopeful is the first to get the ruling party’s presidential forms.

“The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba becomes the first person to pick the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the APC Presidential Primary as a group of Nigerians raised over N100m from where they purchased the forms for him,” he tweeted