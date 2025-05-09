Connect with us

Traffic robber arrested for theft of N20m hair from truck in Lagos
Published

10 hours ago

on

The Lagos Police Command has taken into custody a suspected traffic robber for stealing N20 million worth of hair from a transit truck on the CMS-Marina Bridge in Lagos.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin made this known in a statement on Thursday, stating that a robbery syndicate member was arrested in Marina’s car pack with a large sack filled with hair.

He stated that the arrest was a swift response to intelligence about a highway theft, and detectives of the Ebute-Ero division nabbed the injured suspect, who jumped from the bridge.

“On April 25, 2025, a criminal gang stole a large sack filled with assorted human hairs valued at approximately ₦20 million from a moving truck, unknown to the driver, while in transit along the CMS-Marina Bridge.

“He was found in possession of the stolen items and has been taken to a hospital for proper medical attention under close police watch,” the statement reads.

The PPRO also confirmed that the command has commenced a manhunt to apprehend other members of his gang.

