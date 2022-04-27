Nigerian fraud suspect extradited to U.S. over alleged $148,000 scam

Adedunmola Gbadegesin, a wire fraud suspect, was on Monday April 26, 2022, extradited to the United States where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The offences, according to a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), contravene Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h) and carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

His extradition was coordinated by the EFCC, following a request from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, pursuant to a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21, which granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to criminal charges bordering on romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.