23 teenagers harassing Lagos community to face trial

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday has said it would prosecute 23 teenagers who were taken into custody for allegedly terrorising the Ishaga, Awolowo and Ojuwoye markets in the Mushin area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, the police was in receipt of numerous complaints from members of the public that some young persons were making life difficult for and disrupting businesses of traders and residents alike in the areas.

Following the report, Hundeyin noted that a raid was conducted on some black spots and hideouts in the areas on Monday, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command appreciates the feedback and concerns raised by members of the Mushin community regarding the recent incidents of daylight assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and innocent members of the public on the streets around Mushin by teenage miscreants and hoodlums ranging from age 14 to 16 years.

“Raids of criminal hideouts and identified black spots were carried out yesterday (Monday) in Ishaga, Awolowo and Ojuwoye markets, where 23 of the miscreants responsible for the assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and innocent people in the Mushin area were arrested.”

“They are currently being investigated and will soon be charged in court,” Hundeyin stated, adding that the raids would continue until the area is completely rid of criminal elements.

He added that the state Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has directed the deployment of more tactical squads to the areas to combat further attacks.

“The Commissioner of Police has promptly deployed more Police Tactical Squads, Police Mobile Force personnel and other conventional police teams to Mushin and the adjoining areas to checkmate the activities of these miscreants and bring them to justice.”

Hundeyin called on “the good people of Lagos State not to hesitate to reach out to the nearest police station if they see or hear anything suspicious around them, as officers and men of the Command have been charged to respond swiftly.”