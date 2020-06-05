By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday, presented official vehicles to High Court Judges in the State. The event was held at the Government House, Osogbo.

Speaking at the presentation, the governor promised to ensure absolute autonomy for the each of three arms of government in the State.

He said the three arms of government have been enjoying uncompromised, cordial relationship to collectively transform the state and deliver development.

Oyetola noted that government has ensured that no arm deprives the other for personal interests or gains, adding that there is no influence from either of the three arms since his assumption of office.

“To be honest, the three arms of government in Osun have been particularly very autonomous. No one deprives the other for its personal interest. There is no influence from either the executive, legislature or judiciary.

“As we all know, in our state, there is cordial relationship between the three arms of government. That is the way it should be. No arm of government can do it alone without the support of the other.

“So, autonomy in Osun among the three arms of government is so perfect. Autonomy is not restricted to financial aspect alone, but a wider scope that encompasses a lot of things as we do in Osun to ensure that no one influences the other. That is why we have been having it so good”, Oyetola said.

The governor noted that the decision to present cars to the Judges was to ensure comfort for the members of the judiciary who he described as ‘the last hope of the common man’.

“Judiciary is the last hope of the common man, thus its members must be given better treatment and recognition.

“The motive behind this decision is to further strengthen the judiciary in the dispensation of justice without fear or favour. To deliver justice, this is one of those things that we need to do as a government.

“We don’t expect our Judges to be taking commercial transport here and there. So, we need to give them the comfort they deserve in the dispensation of justice.

“We are particularly very proud of the judiciary in our state under the leadership of the Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo who has been very wonderful in providing leadership and ensuring good relationship between the arms of government.

Governor Oyetola who said the action was taken in view of the immense contributions of the judiciary to ensure a sane, decent and healthy society, disclosed that he would be visiting the courts across the State to see how the government can further intervene in providing the right atmosphere for our Judges to operate.

It was gathered that the last time Judges in the State were given official vehicles was in 2008, 12 years ago to be precise.