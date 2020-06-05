Lagos State Government has unveiled a plan of action to ease the perennial traffic gridlocks being experienced by commuters on Ikorodu en-route Lagos.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye made this known during a stakeholder’s meeting with Market Leaders, Branch Chairmen of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Contractors of the Project, among others, on Friday.

According to Adeyoye, the State Government is set to announce travel advisory for motorists plying Ikorodu Road amidst plans to commence major reconstruction of Mile-12 to Ketu section, stressing that the travel advisory becomes necessary as part of efforts to tackle the constant gridlock, which in recent times has caused a public outcry by road users in Ikorodu.

She said the travel advisory will include traffic diversion plans, alternative routes, day and night time flow schedules for traffic managers and strict enforcement of extant environment and traffic laws during the period of the construction works.

While speaking on the government’s efforts to ensure the success of the on-going road infrastructural reforms, Engr. Adeyoye noted that the rehabilitation work on the segment of Ikorodu Road, when completed, will bring succour to motorists plying the route, especially those on the Ikorodu – Ketu – Mile 12 corridor.

She, therefore, tasked the stakeholders to take ownership of the Project as it is being executed with taxpayers’ money.

Responding, a member of the NURTW Board of Trustees, Rasheed Bankole, pledged the Union’s support for the construction works, maintaining that the project will improve the travel time for motorists plying the road, especially those coming from Ikorodu – Ketu and other parts of the Mainland.

Also speaking on behalf of traders, Jafar Hamida urged the government to look into the alleged issue of extortion and the creation of a lorry park where trucks can offload their produce.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser and top officials of the Works and Infrastructure Ministry have commenced post-COVID-19 assessment of ongoing road construction projects across the State.

The inspection of Ijede and Agric-Isawo Roads by the team revealed that work has commenced at full pace with a visible presence of contractors on the road. However, Adeyoye demanded that Contractors submit a new work schedule to reflect new timelines for aspects of on-going construction work.

The Rehabilitation and Upgrade of the Agric-Isawo Road into a four-lane dual carriageway, according to the Special Adviser, was conceived to link Ikorodu axis with Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Arepo in Ogun State. Upon completion, the road will enhance vehicular movement from Ikorodu area to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and reduce traffic gridlock on Ikorodu road.