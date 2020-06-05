Adebayo Obajemu

The inhuman treatment of casual workers in Nigeria has been a source of headache to the Nigeria Labour Congress. Towards finding solution to the menace, the labour body has appealed to Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives to hasten the labour act amendment and put an end to casualization of workers.

In his view, NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said the prevalent practice of casualising workers has become a form of ‘modern day slavery’ and should be ended through legislation, NAN reports.

Wabba, who visited the Speaker, alongside other members of the NLC leadership urged the green chambers leader to strengthen the union through its legislations, as can be seen in other countries.

Gbajabiamila assured the congress leaders that the house of representatives is willing to work with the union, in line with its motto “Nation Building, a Joint Task”.

He noted that the House of Representatives already has plans to amend the Labour Act, and urged the union leaders to speedily bring in their input as time is of essence.

“You should do that on time because time is of the essence so that we pass it very quickly,” Gbajabiamila said.

He assured them that strengthening the NLC, which happens to be an umbrella body of unions in the formal and informal sector, is key as it would encourage a stronger democracy in the country protecting the interest of Nigerians