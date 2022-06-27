The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has demanded urgent reforms in the judiciary.

Akpata made the demand on Monday while reacting to the unceremonious exit of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad.

It would be recalled that fourteen justices of the Supreme Court had last week accused the CJN of abandoning his responsibility as the leader of the court.

However, the CJN, in his reply to his colleagues, chided them for taking the matter to the public.

He also denied all the allegations levelled against him, insisting he had acted above board.

Meanwhile, the controversy snowballed on Monday when Tanko announced his resignation from the apex court, citing health issues, though several sources in government confirmed that the embattled former chief justice was forced out of office.

Some hours after Tanko’s resignation, the most ranking justice in the highest court of the land, Olukayode Ariwoola, was sworn in as the acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development, the NBA president while lamenting that the public had lost confidence in the judiciary, demanded urgent reforms in the sector.

“In the course of previous publications and communications, I have consistently appreciated the outgone chief justice of Nigeria for the cordial working relationship between the bar and the bench under our respective administrations. I must do so again today as he bows out.

“It is however impossible, to consider his lordship’s retirement in isolation of the recent unprecedented developments at the supreme court where 14 justices of the court censured the outgone chief justice of Nigeria over his lordship’s handling of their welfare and related issues.

“Beyond this, there is near universal agreement that public confidence in the judiciary and indeed the legal profession is at an all-time low.

“There is now more than ever the need for urgent reforms in the judiciary and to rebuild the almost dissipated confidence that Nigerians have in the judiciary and the wider legal profession in Nigeria.

“These should form the immediate first tasks for honourable Mr Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is expected to now take over as the acting chief justice of Nigeria.

“The NBA welcomes the appointment of honourable Mr Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and pledges its readiness to work together with his lordship and the judiciary in cleansing the Augean Stable and addressing the ills that have continued to plague not just the Judiciary but the entire legal profession”, the statement read.