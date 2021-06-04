By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has condemned an attack by dare devil armed robbers on some banks in Ikire and Apomu towns of the state which left about seven people dead.

Oyebamiji described the incident as very unfortunate and saddening, especially at a time when the state’s helmsman is doing everything possible to ensure the security of lives and properties in the state.

Oyebamiji through a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday, described the actions of the dare devil gunmen as callous and wicked, stressing that the incident is saddening and particularly disturbing for him.

The statement reads in part, “I commiserate with the Nigeria Police Force, Osun Command for the loss of their men in the unfortunate incident which occured yesterday evening. My deepest condolences also goes to the families of civilians who were also shot dead in the process.

“Though lives were lost, I commend the men of the Nigerian Police and the Local Vigilante for repelling and foiling the robbery attack on the banks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will continue to work to improve on the security acrhitectutre of the state.

“Ikire and Apomu has been known to be peaceful, it is saddening that this dare devil armed robbers attacked our peaceful towns and claimed innocent lives, it is a sad period for us in Ikire and Apomu, this is heart wrenching and heart breaking indeed.

“This will not deter us as a state, we will continue to fight Insecurity with every breath that we have and this administration will continue to keep our people safe, it is our primary responsibility as a government.”