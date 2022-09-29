Osun commissioner, Oyebamiji, hails Governor Oyetola at 68

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has congratulated the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 68th birthday celebration, describing him as an epitome of sincerity in leadership.

The Commissioner in a congratulatory statement he signed and made available to newsmen through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani, said Oyetola has laid an indelible mark for an enduring development of Osun.

Oyebamiji said the almost four years of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the saddle of leadership as the Governor of the state has been laced with unprecedented growth and development to the delight of residents of the state.

The statement reads in part, “It will be incomplete to wish our amiable Governor well on his birthday without mentioning the feats God has used him to achieve for our people in the last almost four years of his assumption of office as the Governor of Osun.

“To say Governor Oyetola is a blessing from God is an understatement, I say this because he has shown such an exemplary leadership style which is rapidly turning around the face of development in Osun.

“Governor Oyetola has touched all sectors of the state through his knack and determination to rapidly develop the state within the shortest possible time. He has demonstrated that he is indeed a core progressive because he has not deviated from the core values of our party, the All Progressives Congress which is people oriented.

“That Osun is still ranked as one of the most peaceful states in the country is not accidental, this is because of Oyetola’s investment to ensure the security of lives and property.

“As you clock 68 today , it is my prayer that God continue to bless you with divine wisdom to steer the ship of our state forward. On behalf of my family and the entire progressive family in Osun and beyond, I felicitate with you and your family on your 68th birthday sir.”