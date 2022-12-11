By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Balogun Bola Oyebamiji, the Asiwaju of Ikire land, on Friday, turned the sod for the building of the first Ikire Muslim Hospital initiated by the Ikire Association of United Imams and Khateebs along Molak area, Ikire.

It was a double honour for the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in the State as he was alongside the former Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi were officially welcomed back home after serving the State under the administration of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the building of the Muslim Hospital, Mr Oyebamiji remarked that the hospital project is what the ancient town needs at this period because health is wealth as the general saying goes.

He said the hospital will no doubt go a long way in helping to fix the health challenges of the people in and around Ikire, stressing that the hospital be equiped with modern day facilities.

The Balogun Musulumi of Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade who was also in company of his wife, Dr, Mrs Shekinat Oyebamiji praised the Ikire Association of United Imams and Khateebs for coming up with the lofty initiative, while calling on well meaning individuals and societies to support the task.

According to him, “This is marvelous in our eyes and we thank God it. I am so honoured to be part of the history of the laying of the foundation of this good project. I am sure this will go a long way in solving the health challenges of our people.

“I am calling on all well meaning sons and daughters of Ikire land both home and abroad to let’s join hands and move this project forward to completion as soon as possible for the benefit of mankind. I am sure Allah will reward whoever gives to this project in bountiful fold.”

Earlier at the welcome ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Finance as well as the immediate past Deputy Governor, residents of Ikire land and environs trooped out in their large numbers to welcome the two sons of the town back home after serving in the last administration.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, Mr Bola Oyebamiji maintained that it was an honour for him to serve the people of the State through the Gboyega Oyetola administration because the government touched the lives of many masses positively, he however stressed that they are stepping aside as the mandate of Oyetola will be reclaimed soon.

He thanked the people of the town for their support and prayers for him and the entire government which he said was the major reason for their success.