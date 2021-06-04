Nigeria’s Federal Government has suspended the operations of Twitter, a microblogging and social networking service, in Nigeria indefinitely.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, via a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi on Friday.

The Minister cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The ban, ironically, comes after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening some Nigerians with a repeat of Biafra war, sparking angry reaction from the government.