By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Lawmaker representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency of Osun State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Taiwo Oluga on Wednesday commissioned a block of 3 classroom facilitated by her at Apomu, the headquarter of Isokan local government of the state.

She named the project after late Otunba Sola Arabambi who was the house of representatives candidate for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the federal constituency.

According to her, “the gesture is in honour and remembrance of an illustrious son of Apomu who contributed positively to the development of his town, the Federal constituency and humanity at large.”

Hon. Oluga who was highly elated, urged students and teachers to take good care of the facility while promising to keep giving utmost priority to education in her constituency.

She advised her constituents to desist from politics of violence and solicited their votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, herself and other candidates of her party in the coming general elections. She described the 2023 general election as a ballot revolution to liberate the people.

The lawameker appreciated the paramount ruler of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan (Atoyebi II), Apomu in Council, the students, representatives of NUT, religious and political leaders and the good people of Apomu who graced the occasion.

