By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A member of national assembly representing Ayedaade/ Isokan/ Irewole federal constituency, Hon. Taiwo Oluga has said the verdict of the Osun State election petition tribunal that declared Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the July 16th, 2022 governorship election has clearly restored people’s hope and attest to the fact that the progressive government was duly elected by the people of the state, just as she congratulated Oyetola over “the resounding victory.”

Oluga stated this in a congratulatory message issued and and personally signed copies of which were made available to news men in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to her, “Oyetola’s victory at the tribunal is well deserved as it has pointed to the fact that no matter how far lies have gone, the truth shall one day conveniently overtake it. Oyetola is loved by the residents of Osun and that was why many were wondering about the results which was announced by the INEC. But we thank God for the truth eventually prevailed.

“The judgment superly demonstrated the wish of the majority of electorates through their lawful and freely given votes to governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

” This is the clear indication that the people’s appreciated the good work done by governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his first term and have thereby replicated it through their ballots freely given to him for the second term.

” I urged our party faithful not to relent but see the victory as a way of redoubling our efforts for the forthcoming general election. We should know that no victor, no vanquish, therefore, all hands must be on deck to ensure total victory for our party, APC in the coming February general elections.”