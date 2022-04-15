By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Taiwo Oluga, the lawmaker representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan constituency at the house of representatives has said security personnel will be more effective if they are provided with adequate welfare.

She stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of the rehabilitated and extended police area command building in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole local government area of Osun State.

Oluga emphasised the need for stakeholders to be concerned about the welfare of security personnel as a way of addressing rise of crime and criminality in the country.

She said the project was facilitated to complement efforts of the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola at ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people and ensure that the state remains the most peaceful in Nigeria.

“We are here to dedicate this building to the use of humanity and to complement the effort of our governor, Gboyega Oyetola – to ensure that security is in place and maintain the position of the state as the most peaceful in Nigeria.

“I’m not only doing this for one local government. The Area Command covers Irewole, Isokan and ayedaade local government areas which is under my constituency.

“If we truly want effective security, we have to be concerned about the welfare of our security personnel. We have to provide conducive environment for them to work. We have to cater for their welfare. They should be able to compete with their counterparts in Europe and America. I’m very happy that our officers that are here today dress and appear very well.

“We have passes a number of bills at the House of Representatives to take care of their welfare and outfit. That’s why I want to thank the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for taking the bill to President Muhammodu Buhari,” Oluga said.

The Area Commander, ACP Michael Oladehinde had earlier on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the State Commissioner of Police appreciated Hon. Oluga for facilitating the rehabilitation and extension of the building.

From Ikire, Hon. Oluga proceeded to Gbongan High School, Gbongan – Ayedaade local government headquarters, where the State Governor inaugurated a block of classrooms and the Nigeria Digital Center she facilitated.

Traditional rulers, community leaders, old students association and other dignitaries at the event commended the governor and the All Progressives Congress, APC, for giving them Hon. Oluga as their representative, saying she has been a good ambassador of the constituency.