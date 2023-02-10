By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West Senatorial district on Thursday reiterated their commitment to ensuring the victory of Bola Tinubu, the party’d presidential candidate in the February 25 election.

The party members who thronged to the Market Square, located at Oluwo of Iwo’s palace, Iwo local community area of Osun state, the venue of the campaign flag off also vowed to ensure they work towards the success of all APC candidates in the coming general elections.

Speaking, APC Osun West District Chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola said Tinubu stands out among other contenders.

According to him, Tinubu did tremendously well when he was the governor of Lagos State.

He expressed optimism that if he emerges victorious, he would definitely take the country to the next level.

He appealed to the members of the party to embrace love and unity for the victory of Tinubu.

He said: “We organised the rally so as to create appropriate awareness and increasing party structure towards ensuring electoral success.”

While urging ruling party in the state to stop unleashing terrors on the members of the APC in the state, the Osun West Senatorial district chairman said no matter level of intimidation and harassment suffered from the PDP, Tinubu, and all other APC candidates will emerge victorious in the coming general elections.

“As we all know, APC is known for peace, and no matter level of victimisation and harassment, all our candidates for the coming general elections will emerge victorious. I want to urge the PDP to desist from violence and attack on bill boards and out members,” he said.

In his remarks, the coordinator, Osun West Campaign Council, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, described Asiwaju as being in the best position to handle current challenges faced by the country.

Oriolowo, the current senator representing the senatorial district implored Independent National Electoral Commission to deploy another strategy for the electorates to collect their permanent voters card before the closing date.

The Senatorial Candidate, Osun west Senatorial District, Hon. Amidu Raheem Tadese, appealed to the people not to be discouraged with the Nigeria’s current challenges, just as he promised developmental projects when elected.

The gathering attracted all political actors include party’s state house of Assembly candidates and federal house of representatives candidate who all spoke on what they have for the people of their constituency.