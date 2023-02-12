Bandits kill DPO, four officers in Niger

Bandits have killed a divisional police officer (DPO) and four other officers during a shootout in Niger State.

Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Sunday that the bandits attempted to invade communities in Munya and Gurara LGAs.

Abiodun said the officers were able to repel the attack on a market in Munya LGA on Friday and also engaged the bandits during an attack on communities in Gurara LGA on Saturday.

According to him, although many of the bandits were killed, Mukhtar Sabiu, a divisional police officer (DPO) in Paiko, and four officers also lost their lives.

“On 10/02/2023 at about 1500hrs, suspected armed bandits/insurgents attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA,” the statement reads.

“Police tactical teams and vigilante members mobilized to the market where the hoodlums were routed and successfully repelled without any havoc, though the situation caused some panic but normalcy was restored.

“Similarly, on 11/02/2023 at about 1100hrs, information was received that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata, in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara LGA.

“Combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Div and Paiko Div, military, and vigilante members were drafted to the scene, the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralized, while others escaped with bullet injuries.

“Regrettably, DPO Paiko SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both divisions lost their lives during the gun duel.”

The police spokesperson said Ogundele Ayodeji, commissioner of police in the state, led a team to the location to recover the bodies of the officers.

He said the commissioner extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the command will intensify its efforts in the fight against banditry.