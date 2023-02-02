2023: Oluga welcomes Tinubu/Shettima campaign train to Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Lawmaker representing Ayedaade/ Irewole/Isokan federal constituency at the national assembly, Abuja, Hon. Taiwo Oluga has enjoined members of All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State and all the well wishers of the progressives to troop out in large numbers to welcome the candidate of the party and his campaign train to the state.

In a statement issued , personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen on Thursday stated also implored the party faithful to be law abiding.

The statement reads, “As the presidential campaign trail of the APC arrives in Osun, I welcome our Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima to Osun state

“I enjoined all the members and supporters of the party to make it a date by gracing the occasion in large numbers. Together we Renew our Hope.”