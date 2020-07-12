By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has congratulated the Osun Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi on the occasion of his 55th birthday, describing him as a pride to the state and a loyal lieutenant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyebamiji stated this in a congratulatory message to the Deputy Governor made available to newsmen in Osogbo the state capital.

The commissioner noted that the second in command to Governor Oyetola deserves all the accolades he is getting from friends and well wishers from all over the world because he has contributed immensely to the growth of his town and the state in general.

He described the Ikire born politician as a fine gentle man who has the knack for results in the quest to improve and better the lives of his people with every given opportunity.

Oyebamiji used the occasion of the deputy Governor’s birthday celebrations to commended him for being a loyal deputy to Governor Oyetola, stressing that this is evident in the peaceful running of government which has led to the growth and development of the state within a short period.

“I join millions of well wishers both home and abroad to celebrate an illustrious son of this state who is by the grace of God the deputy Governor of our great state today,” he said.

“You have have shown exemplary leadership style and has demonstrated the passion and commitment to the growth of of the State of Osun.

“Your loyalty to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is second to none and it has contributed in no small meaaure to the unprecedented growth and development we are witnessing in all nooks and crannies of the state at the moment.

“On this occasion of your birthday, you deserve to roll out the drums, it is my prayer that you experience many more years in good health and sound mind. I pray that the remaining part of your life shall be even more eventful and impactful to humanity.” Oyebamiji stated.