By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Group of Osun state Pensioners under the banner of Triangular Group of Pensioners have commended the Governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola for prompt payment of pension to retirees despite the economic effects of Coronavirus pandemic across the country.

According to the Chairman of the group, Prince Rotimi Adelugba who praised the governor at a press conference at the state secretariat of the group in Osogbo said, Mr Oyetola has so far exhibited the virtues of a good leader.

He said the leadership of the group is in constant discussion with the governor on outstanding gratuities to those retired in 2012, payment of 30 percent areas to the entitled pensioners, and sustainability of prompt payment of full pensions to retirees.

Mr Adelugba also discouraged pensioners from public protest on pending areas, describing it as needless arguing that “the current administration has demonstrated trust, integrity and commitment in all industrial negotiations and issues affecting pensioners in the state.”

He said: “We seriously appreciate Mr Governor, (Dr) Gboyega Oyetola for making good his campaign promises towards full payment of monthly salaries in the state since his inauguration as governor of the state of Osun, as members of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) we find it difficult to believe that the governor can sustain the payment of full salary bearing in mind the meagre resources of the state.”

“We strongly believe in Mr Governor to make half salary a thing of history in the state and equally commend him for gradual payments of gratuities to the entitled pensioners and his commitment to touch all aspects of retirement benefits including those under contributory pension scheme in the state”, he partly said.

In addition, he explained that despite the over N44 billion debt repayment, the governor has also approved 142 percent and 30 percent pension increase for the entitled pensioners.

For him, the “prompt and aggressive” response of Osun government to the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is commendable as he urged retirees and aged people who are more vulnerable to avoid public gathering and take necessary precautions not to be a victim of the virus.

Mr Adelugba advised the retirees to comply with NCDC precautionary measures not to be the victim of the virus.