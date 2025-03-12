Ogun HoS tasks stakeholders in education on effective collaboration 

The stakeholders in the education sector in Ogun State have been charged to ensure collective effort towards the success of government’s policies and reforms.

The State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya made this appeal in Abeokuta, while declaring open a 2- Day capacity building workshop organised by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), for Principals, Vice Principals and Middle- level teachers.

Mr. Onasanya explained that their commitment and steadfastness to upholding the highest standards of professionalism would continue to create an environment where both educators and students could thrive.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Reforming the Teaching Profession”, the Head of Service stated that the event was timely as it directly highlighted the ongoing efforts being put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun to reposition the education sector.

“The Governor’s support for education has continued to yield remarkable results, while the State has remained at the forefront of educational transformation,” he said.

Responding, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu said the image of the education system had changed for the better with the aid of technology, urging the participants to make best use of the workshop for effective school administration.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi, emphasised that the workshop was important for the State teaching force to keep them abreast of trending events and to further equip them for efficient service delivery.

In their presentations, two of the resource persons, the Principal- General, Egba Division, Mr. Babatunde Ige and Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Public Service Reform, Mr. Jola Oyeneye, spoke on the topics; Reforming the Teaching Profession: The Place of Principals, Vice Principals and Class Teachers, as well as Public Service Rules and Ethics for the Teaching Service respectively.

Two of the participants, the Principal, Nawair- Ud-Deen Grammar School, Junior, Mrs. Rukayat Ojikutu and a teacher in Ikenne Community High School, Ikenne, Senior, Mr. Oluwole Awosanya on behalf of others appreciated the State Government through TESCOM for the workshop and other welfare packages for the teaching workforce.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Permanent Secretaries, Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, as well as her counterpart in the Bureau of Establishments and Training, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko and Mrs. Lydia Fajounbo, respectively, immediate past Chairman, TESCOM, Evang. Olalekan Ifede, Commissioners 11 and 1V, TESCOM, Hons. Moruf Adesegun and Ademola Adeleye, among others