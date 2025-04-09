Ogun HOS tasks management on integrity, accountability in discharge of duties 

Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya has enjoined management staff of the State Civil/Public Service to continue to hold integrity and accountability in high esteem, lead by example and live up to expectations in the discharge of their statutory duties.

He made this appeal while charging the Permanent Secretaries, Principals- General, General Managers, Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Auditor Generals, Executive Secretaries, and Heads of Professional Bodies in the State during a 5- day training on “Strategic Leadership and Management Course” at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies (NIPSS-OSKASOGS) Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

The Head of Service commended the present administration for his constant support and strong commitment towards the advancement of the state public service, pointing out that Governor Abiodun remains steadfast at attaining a well-equipped, knowledgeable and forward thinking Public Service in the State.

He stressed, ‘’This strategic Leadership and Management Course we are witnessing is yet another demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to capacity building and professional excellence in the State Public Service, it is a promise made and a promise kept.”

Mr. Onasanya assured that the invaluable investment of the Governor in the human capital development of the public service of Ogun State would not go down the drain, as the knowledge, insight and strategic skills acquired from the training would translate into advancement of the service, saying that the impact of the course would resonate across all MDAs in other to reinforce the position of the State as a trailblazer in public sector excellence in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Association of Retired Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Engr. Adeniyi Abiola, former Head of Service, Princess Iyabo Odulate and the Chairman, Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, Chief Oluneye Okuboyejo submitted that good governance was essential for the sustainability of any society while appreciating the Governor for providing quality leadership as it takes a leader with foresight to develop human capacity for sustainable development.

In his speech, The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, represented by His daughter, Princess Adetoun Adetona described the flagging -off of the training programme as a fulfillment of his dream to provide opportunity for leadership development for the growth of the country while the Ebumawe of Ago- Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Razak Adenugba described the Awujale Institute as a great legacy for humanity and commended Governor Abiodun for maximising the potential for the benefit of the State.