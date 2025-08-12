Ogun HoS Urges Medical Personnel to Re-Strategise, Set New Benchmarks for Healthcare Leadership

Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, has called on medical professionals in the state to develop fresh strategies and innovative solutions that will position Ogun as a leader in national healthcare delivery.

Onasanya made the call at a three-day strategic retreat in Ijebu-Ode, organised by the Ogun State Hospitals Management Board for its management staff, heads of zones, hospital administrators, apex nurses, and senior health sector officials.

Commending the state government’s commitment to building a proactive and well-equipped workforce, the HoS said the retreat was an opportunity to rethink approaches to tackling global health challenges. Delivering a presentation themed “Strategic Leadership and Management as Panacea for Effective, Efficient and Qualitative Healthcare Delivery,” he noted that the programme aligns with the government’s strong focus on capacity development across the public service.

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun for approving funds for health infrastructure upgrades, exit replacement, and enhancement of the state’s ambulance services. She urged participants to apply the “4Ps” – Perception, Process, People, and Projection – in service delivery, stressing the importance of data in driving impactful healthcare decisions.

Special Advisers to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal and Dr. Rotimi Ogungbe, along with Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kayode Oladehinde, encouraged attendees to share ideas and experiences for improving healthcare efficiency.

Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Olayinka Elemide, said the retreat aimed to communicate the state government’s healthcare vision to heads of zones, hospitals, and facilities to ensure affordable and accessible services for all citizens.

Responding on behalf of participants, Chief Medical Directors Dr. Bunmi Osinaike (State Hospital, Ijaiye), Dr. Yomibo Sofolahan (Owode Egba Hospital), and Dr. Gabriel Taiwo (Oba Ademola Maternity Hospital) expressed appreciation to the board, noting that the retreat would enhance their productivity and efficiency in delivering quality healthcare.