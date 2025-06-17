Ogun HoS hails workers for immense contributions to state, national development

Connect with us

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, has described the contributions of civil and public servants as the driving force behind development in the state and the nation at large.

Mr. Onasanya made this assertion during a Special Thanksgiving Church Service held at the Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, as part of activities marking the 2025 Public Service Day celebration. The event was organised by the state government through the Bureau of Establishments and Training, Office of the Head of Service.

According to him, the efforts of civil and public servants remain critical to the growth and progress of government at all levels. He said the annual celebration was meant to honour and appreciate their invaluable input to governance.

“I want to thank the civil and public servants of Ogun State for their commitment, dedication, and support, which have contributed significantly to the successes recorded by this administration in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, transportation, culture and tourism, among others,” Onasanya said.

He also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his unwavering support for the civil service, noting that the administration’s developmental strides have been made possible through the collective efforts of a motivated workforce. He urged workers to remain diligent and focused on the continued development of the state.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, congratulated the workers and praised them for their outstanding contributions to the successful implementation of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda. He also lauded the leadership of the Head of Service, describing it as purposeful and exemplary.

Dr. Taiwo acknowledged the workers’ resilience and perseverance, encouraging them to uphold high standards and embrace values such as character, conviction, and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Delivering a sermon titled “Yours, Oh Lord, Is the Greatest,” the Guest Preacher, Ven. Dr. Olatunji Oyeneye, reminded workers to acknowledge the supremacy of God regardless of their positions. He urged them to fear God, avoid corruption, and uphold righteousness, assuring that divine elevation awaits those who walk in obedience.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Establishments and Training, Mrs. Lydia Fajounbo, read from the scripture, 1 Chronicles 29:11–14.

Dignitaries at the event included the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi; the Body of Permanent Secretaries led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Funmilayo Dada; Principal-Generals, General Managers, Labour Leaders, Directors, and civil/public servants across all cadres in the state.

