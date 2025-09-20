Ogun HoS describes accountability as hallmark of career progression

The Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, has emphasised accountability and commitment to duty as essential values for career-minded civil servants, describing them as the hallmark of transparency needed to project the real image of the state.

Onasanya made the call in his keynote address while declaring open a two-day requisite course for Executive Officers (Accounts) cadre in the State Civil and Public Service. The training, themed “Enhancing Manpower Development for Effective Service Delivery,” was organised by the Bureau of Establishments and Training, Office of the Head of Service, at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that the programme was critical for officers in the accounts cadre as it would serve as a leverage for career progression and enhance effective service delivery. He urged them to deepen their capacity in strategic planning and accountability.

According to him, middle-level financial management officers occupy one of the most important positions in the machinery of government, as their work directly impacts the day-to-day functioning of the state.

“As executive officers, you hold in your hands one of the most sensitive responsibilities in government, which is the management and proper recording of public funds. The confidence of citizens in government is tied to how well we account for every kobo entrusted to us. This means that you, as officers of this cadre, are part of the frontline of accountability. Your work is not hidden, as it has a real impact on the image of the state,” he said.

The Head of Service urged participants to approach the training with sincerity, noting that their commitment and transparency would not only enhance service delivery but also build public trust in the management of government resources.