NUC opens Nigeria’s university space to foreign institutions

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has lifted the embargo on the establishment and operation of foreign universities in Nigeria, a move aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and boosting the global competitiveness of the country’s higher education system.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, announced the decision at the weekend during the 10th convocation ceremony of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State. He said the policy shift was designed to deepen international collaboration and strengthen the quality of university education in Nigeria.

Represented at the event by Offor Chukwuemeka, Ribadu explained that foreign universities would be allowed to operate in Nigeria through six approved partnership models: franchise arrangements, branch campuses, twinning or articulation programmes, open and distance learning, acquisition, and teaching institutions.

He said the Commission had also introduced a Code of Governance for private universities to ensure uniform standards, transparency, and accountability in their operations. In addition, Ribadu noted that the NUC had carried out major curriculum reforms, replacing the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) with the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

Under the new framework, he said, the NUC provides 70 per cent of compulsory core courses required for graduation, while universities are allowed 30 per cent flexibility to customise their curricula in line with their areas of expertise and emerging global trends.

The NUC boss emphasised that the reforms were geared towards equipping Nigerian graduates with 21st-century skills and enhancing their employability. He commended Gregory University for its contributions to educational innovation and development.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, in his remarks, praised the founder of the institution, Professor Gregory Ibe, for his vision and commitment to quality education. Represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s support for educational transformation in the state.

The Vice-Chancellor of Gregory University, Professor Cele Njoku, disclosed that the university had grown from three colleges to 12 in 13 years, now boasting over 53 academic departments. She added that all eight academic programmes submitted to the NUC in 2024 received full accreditation, while new courses, including Artificial Intelligence and major foreign languages, had been introduced.

Founder of the university, Professor Gregory Ibe, represented by the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Augustine Uwakwe, said the institution was established to make quality education accessible to Nigerians and pledged continued investment in education.

The overall best graduating student, Master Onyechere Chinedum Yadirichukwu, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.91, urged young Nigerians to take responsibility for shaping the nation’s future.

The convocation ceremony also featured the award of honorary doctorate degrees to former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mba; and Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, Dr Okenze Sylvester Obinna.