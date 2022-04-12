Dele Momodu, media personality and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, has said no God-fearing citizen of Nigeria can excuse the amount of damage done to the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ace journalist who said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, titled ‘Dele Momodu Asks APC To Apologise To Nigerians,’ noted that members of the ruling party should be ashamed of the damage they have done to the country.

According to him, they can’t be rescued from the judgment of God for plunging the country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

This is as he lamented the gross incompetence and ineptitude of the current administration which he said was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.

Urging the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, to make him the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Momodu stated that what Nigeria needs is a fresh leader without all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past.

“Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances,” the statement said.

“Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

“I’m working hard and praying that our esteemed Party, PDP, and its members, most especially our super delegates, would resist all temptations from highest bidders and put country above pecuniary expectations, and deem it fit to give me the ticket to represent our Party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. We must demonstrate to Nigerians, and the world at large, that we are ready to offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.”

The Ovation Magazine boss urged PDP political gladiators and juggernauts to stop flexing their muscles against one another and think not just about redeeming the lost glory of the party, and country, but also give thought to providing succour and comfort to the teeming masses of Nigeria.

“Becoming President of Nigeria should not be about the promotion and elevation of self as a result of previous lengthy political appointments. Getting to be Nigeria’s President should be a matter of offering oneself humbly and honourably in order to serve our Fatherland to the best of our abilities,” Momodu said.

“What Nigeria needs is a fresh leader, someone shorn of all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past. A charismatic leader and bridge-builder, with global experience and exposure, capable of assembling and commanding a combined and novel team of technocrats and politicians whose sole desire is to change their country for the better, rather than for self-aggrandisement and pillaging. This is the kind of President that is required to lead our country out of the drudgery and doldrums. I believe that I am that person and Leader.

“Our people truly have hope for a better future. They know that this will not come from a rehash or regurgitation of the same old wine in new bottles. They want real change. I have been a change agent most of my adult life. I believe that in the same vein, our reinvigorated Party should entrust me with the role of the change catalyst in Nigeria. I am new and untainted and primed for this task. Together, our future is bright and assured.”