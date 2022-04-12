Abdullahi Adamu, APC chairman, deputy resign from senate

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from the senate.

Adamu, who was the senator representing Nasarawa West, was elected as APC national chairman at the convention of the party that was held on March 26.

The ruling party’s deputy national chairman, north, Abubakar Kyari, who was representing Borno North, also resigned his membership of the upper legislative chamber.

Their resignations were stated in letters read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.