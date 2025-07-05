Osun: Adeleke denies defection to APC, affirms commitment to PDP

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dismissed rumours suggesting he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), affirming his continued loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo over the weekend, Adeleke described the reports as baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

The governor said he noted with concern the circulation of the defection rumour and reassured his supporters and admirers that he remains a committed member of the PDP and the leader of the party in the state.

Reiterating his focus on delivering his administration’s five-point agenda, Adeleke called on the people of Osun to ignore fake news, promising continued delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.

“I assure the good people of Osun that I remain part and parcel of the PDP family. I am not defecting to any party,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.